Přenesení platební funkce do automobilu umožní nakupovat i prodávat energii na každé zásuvce

Přenesení platební funkce přímo do automobilu může být cestou k jednoduššímu zpoplatnění každé nabíjecí zásuvky bez nutnosti použít platební nebo jiné karty třetích stran. Řidiči by se nemuseli o placení bezprostředně starat, nepotřebovali by fyzickou platební kartu ani telefon s aplikací. Hlavní výhodou ale je, že popsaný systém umožňuje zpoplatnit připojení a nabíjení z každé přípojky, bez rozdílu zda jde o kabel na superchargeru, zásuvky na na lampách městského osvětlení nebo prodlužovací kabel na poslední samotě.

Předpokladem je, že elektromobil je vybaven GPS modulem, který poskytuje infromaci o poloze vozu v obvyklé přesnosti (metry). Pro identifikaci subjektu – vlastníka nabíjecího bodu – a určení kumu se má platit je běžná přesnost na metry dostačující. Není třeba řešit konkrétní stojen. Veškeré data, informace o rychlosti, průběhu nabíjení a odebraném množství energie jsou uloženy uloženy ve voze. Pokud je doplníme o polohu, sw vyhledá v offline stažených datech identifikaci subjektu – vlastníka nabíjecího bodu – kterému následně odešlě platbu.

Nepřetržitý on-line přístup k internetu není nutný, takže lze zpoplatnit nabíjení i v místech „bez signálu“ – internetového resp. mobilního GSM připojení. Aplikace zaplatí jakmile se ocitne v dosahu internetového připojení, nebo v jiných intervalech podle nastavení uživatele, např. na konci týdne.

Není nutné provádět platba přímo z ovládacího panelu svého automobilu, lze o tom uvažovat jako o možnosti, ale pokud systém má všechna potřebná data, není nutná žádná interakce. Stačí platby schválit, ale ani to není nutné. Systém může pracovat zcela automaticky s předem navolenými pravidly a oprávněními. Odpadají tedy bní terminály ve stojanech, karty a čtečky karet, udržování a platby za online připojení na straně nabíječek, aplikace v mobilních telefonech a jiné zbytečnosti.

Na straně poskytovatele služby – toho, kdo chce z přístupnit dobíjecí místo a přijímat platby za energii – je nutná registrace do systému evidence nabíjecích bodů. Nejedná se o nijak složitou evidenci, zadáváte běžné identifikační údaje, informace o nabíjecích bodech tj. souřadnice místa, výkon, ceny za kWh , případně za ceny podle rychlosti nabíjení, provozní dobu, omezení, bankovní spojení a případně nabídka doplňkových služeb v místě atd. Z tohoto systému si zůčtovací sw v automobilu čerpá data rozeslání b. Samozřejmě, kamera automobilu by si mohla načíst stejné informace z vylepeného QR kódu, jednodušší je stáhnout data a před placením v okamžiku dostupnosti spojení je aktualizovat.

Registraci nabíjecích bodů může provozovat libovolný subjekt. Může jít o free až zpoplněnou službu v závislosti na rozsahu inzerovaných služeb, počtu dobíjecích dobů, výkonu atd.

Platební informace jsou často citlivé údaje, ale pokud budou umístěny v aplikaci automobilu, mohou být lépe zabezpečeny. V porovnání s používáním externích terminálů může být riziko jejich zneužití nemnší než riziko zneužití jiných platebních metod.

Výchozí předpoklady tedy jsou:

Automobil má modul pro určování polohy (GNSS/GPS), dále jen GPS, s obvyklou přesností na metry.

Automobil má modul pro přístup k internetu (wifi, GSM, Starlink), dostupnost služby není nutná v okamžiku nabíjení/vybíjení/.

Zájemci o poskytování služby prodeje/výkupu energie registrují svá připojná místa v online dostupném systému. V okamžiku dobíjení není nutná dostupnost dat, pouze v okamžiku procesu vyúčtování nakoupené/prodané/ energie. Resitraci a zápis dobíjecího jako placená služba. Databáze o poloháh nabíjecích stanic sice existují, ale obyvkle se týkají pouze chargerů, zatímco tot umožňuje zpoplatnit skutečně libovolnoý kabel se zástrčkou.

SW automobilu uchováva data o průběhu nabíjení, době nabíjení, průběhu příkonu a místě.

Příklad

Poskytovat služby:

zpřístupn instalovanou zásuvku s nabíjecím kabelem a

za poplatek se zaregistrovat v evidenčním systému nabíjejích bodů

Uživatel vozu:

Zastaví na dobíjecím místě a připojí auto na nabíjení. Probíhá nabíjení, palubní aplikace zaznamené průběhy nabíjení a GPS souřadnice místa nabíjení.

Po odpojení nabíjecího kabelu řidič nic neřeší, odjíždí a aplikace sama dohledá u koho nabíjel a vydá platební pokyn na základě načteného ceníku dobíjecího bodu, délky, množství nebo průběhu nabíjení.

Uživatel může využít odložené vyútování, tedy platby za různá dobíjení se odsouhlasí a provedou např. na konci týdne. A samozřejmě, odležené platby mohou být zpoplatněny jinou sazbou.

Často se také mluví o jednotné autentizaci dobíjecích služeb, tedy že jednou kartou / mobilem atd. půjde dobíjet všuche. Nepůjde, protože se to týká pouze super(chargerů), které obsahují terminál, neřeší to zpoplatnění tisíců dalších míst, kde by bylo dobíjení potřeba, a je to (imho) přežitý způsob myšlení, kdy ze zvyku provádíme úkony, které muže dělat automobil nezávisle na nás a za nás.

Rovně existují „pokusy“ o vytvoření městkého dobíjecího systému pro rezidenty, který by využíval sloupy veřejného osvětlení. Například takto popisuje svou vizi britský Ubitricity ve spolupráci se Siemens: „Řidiči by zaparkovali vedle pouliční lampy a ideálně se k ní připojili pomocí speciálního kabelu. Tento kabel je vybaven měřičem, který identifikuje nabíjecí místo a zapne napájení. Data jsou digitálně odesílána mobilnímu dodavateli elektřiny, který by fakturoval spotřebovanou elektřinu. Zákazníkům, kteří používají standardní kabel, bude nabíjení autorizováno prostřednictvím mobilního webu.“

Zbytečné měření, když se měří ve voze? Speciální kabely s měřičem? Identifikace nabíjecího místa v kabelu? odesílání dat operátorovi z vyúčtování a odesílání faktury zákazníkovi, aby odeslal platební příkaz? Složité, že? Skoro jak ze soutěže „Proč dělat věci jednoduše, když jdou dělat složitě.“

TO vše může zajistit automobil.

Jediné měření, které potřebujeme si vždy měří automatika EV, každé další měření vně není nutné

Identifikaci zásuvky, dobíjecího místa, lze spolehlivě určit automaticky z polohy vozu

Přístup k internetu je potřeba pouze v okamžiku odeslání platebního příkazu pro zaplacení odebrané energie.



Autor: rn

Doplněno 15.11. Princip automatických plateb ve spojení s polohou najde nebo může najít další uplatnění. Namátkou:

– zpoplatnění vjezdu do určité oblasti, centra, památkové zóny

– zpoplatnění užívání dálnic a silnic

V obou případech palubní SW ví, kdy a kde jste do placené zony vjel a kdy ji opustil, jak dlouho jste se zdržoval ve vymezené oblasti a kolik km ujel ve zpoplatněné oblast či úseku. Na základě toho aplikace automobilu sama vystaví pokyny v platbě, bez nutnosti nějaké instalace platítek, závor, atd. Opět nepotřebujete žádná oprávnění, používání služeb třetích stran, operátorů a další nadbytečnou infrastrukturu. Vždy bude účtováno jen skutečná doba použití nebo délka projetého úseku.

