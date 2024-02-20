Červené sítě lépe chrání rostliny

Sítě se používají při pěstování zeleniny k ochraně rostlin před škůdci. Dosud platilo, že čím menší jsou oka, tím lepší je ochrana. Podle nedávné studie však rozhoduje také barva sítí. Podle vědců by jednoduchá malá změna mohla pomoci udržet některé škůdce mimo zeleninové záhony. Signální barvy mohou snížit spotřebu insekticidů a zlepšit úrodu.

Výzkumný tým v časopise „Scientific Reports“ [1] uvádí, že červené sítě odhánějí hmyz mnohem lépe než běžné sítě bílé nebo černé barvy. Červená barva působí jako stopka. Díky „optické ochraně proti škůdcům“ je možné používat výrazně méně insekticidů.

Zemědělské sítě se v regionech hojně používají k ochraně plodin a ke snížení potřeby insekticidů. Podobně jako moskytiéra nad postelí zabraňují hmyzu, aby se dostal k rostlinám. Nejdůležitější vlastností je velikost ok – čím jsou menší, tím obtížněji se i drobný hmyz dostane skrz. Nyní se ukazuje, že roli hraje také barva sítí.

Výzkumníci využívají náhodných objevů

Tomu předcházel překvapivý objev z roku 2015, jak vysvětluje výzkumný tým: bylo pozorováno, že napadení určitými škůdci se snižuje, když jsou plodiny ozařovány červeným světlem, tj. světlem o vlnové délce 650 až 750 nanometrů – které ve skutečnosti není pro hmyz viditelné.

Tým vedený Masami Shimodou z univerzity nyní použil zcela nebo částečně červeně zbarvené sítě na kultury jarní cibulky (Kujo negi). Tato cibule je v oblasti Kjóta tradiční zeleninou a nedílnou součástí místní kuchyně. Byla testována reakce rozšířeného zemědělského škůdce, takzvaného háďátka cibulového (Thrips tabaci).

Tento drobný hmyz se vyskytuje po celém světě a napadá také brambory, víno a tabák. Přenášejí viry a také tímto způsobem způsobují vážné škody na různých druzích zeleniny, jak uvádí studie. Jsou také odolní vůči různým insekticidům, a proto je často obtížné je potlačit.

Různé testované barevné varianty

V sítích o velikosti ok dva milimetry snižovaly červeně a bíle zbarvené sítě pronikání třásněnek o třetinu ve srovnání s čistě bílými sítěmi. V případě sítí s velikostí ok 0,8 milimetru snižovaly červeně a černě zbarvené sítě napadení třásněnkami přibližně o čtvrtinu a čistě červené sítě o osminu ve srovnání s bílými sítěmi. V polních pokusech bylo u porostů cibule částečně nebo zcela zakrytých červenými sítěmi zapotřebí o čtvrtinu až polovinu méně insekticidů než na zcela nezakrytém poli.

„Testovali jsme červené sítě s velikostí ok větší než tělo hmyzu, ale stále byly účinnější než konvenční černé nebo bílé sítě s menší velikostí ok,“ řekl Shimoda. Možnost používat sítě s větší velikostí ok je velkou výhodou, protože mají lepší prodyšnost, prostup světla a tím snižují riziko plísňových infekcí.

„Vývoj pokročilých metod ochrany proti škůdcům, které nevyžadují insekticidy, je důležitou otázkou pro udržitelné zemědělství,“ uvádí studie. Výzkumníci předpokládají, že červené sítě by mohly poskytnout udržitelnou a účinnou podporu při ochraně proti dalším škůdcům při pěstování ovoce a zeleniny a zároveň snížit používání pesticidů. „Pokud budou mít spotřebitelé zájem o tento typ udržitelného zemědělství a používání menšího množství chemických pesticidů, nepochybuji o tom, že se toto jednoduché, ale účinné řešení rozšíří,“ řekl Shimoda.

Hmyz nevidí červeně

Podle vědců se proto výsledek zdá na první pohled zvláštní. Většina hmyzu nemá v očích červené fotoreceptory a je pro ně obtížné vidět červenou barvu. To je i případ třásněnek. Není zcela jasné, zda ochranný efekt červených sítí vzniká tím, že hmyz červené plochy prostě nevidí, nebo zda naopak ve složeném oku složeném ze tří typů fotoreceptorů – citlivých na UV záření, citlivých na modrou barvu a zelenou barvu – vyvolává odražené červené dlouhovlnné záření (nad 600 nanometrů) „odstrašující efekt“ díky stimulaci zelených fotoreceptorových buněk červeným světlem. Nyní je třeba provést další analýzy. Zkoumán bude také účinek barev na další škůdce.

Red nets protect plants better

Nets are used in vegetable cultivation to protect plants from pests. Until now, the smaller the mesh, the better the protection. However, according to a recent study, the colour of the nets also makes a difference. According to scientists, a simple small change could help keep some pests out of vegetable beds. Signal colors can reduce insecticide use and improve yields.

The research team reports in the journal Scientific Reports [1] that red nets repel insects much better than conventional white or black nets. The red colour acts as a stop sign. The ‚optical pest control‘ makes it possible to use significantly less insecticide.

Agricultural nets are widely used in the regions to protect crops and reduce the need for insecticides. Like a mosquito net over a bed, they prevent insects from reaching the plants. The most important feature is the size of the mesh – the smaller it is, the more difficult it is for even small insects to get through. Now it turns out that the colour of the nets also plays a role.

Researchers are using serendipitous discoveries

This was preceded by a surprising discovery in 2015, as the research team explains: it was observed that infestations of certain pests are reduced when crops are irradiated with red light, i.e. light with a wavelength of 650 to 750 nanometres – which is not actually visible to insects.

A team led by Masami Shimoda from the university has now used fully or partially red-coloured nets to culture spring onions (Kujo negi). This onion is a traditional vegetable in the Kyoto area and an integral part of the local cuisine. The reaction of a widespread agricultural pest, the so-called onion weevil (Thrips tabaci), was tested.

This tiny insect is found all over the world and also attacks potatoes, wine and tobacco. They transmit viruses and also cause serious damage to various vegetables in this way, according to the study. They are also resistant to various insecticides and are therefore often difficult to control.

Different colour variants tested

In nets with a mesh size of two millimetres, red and white coloured nets reduced the penetration of thrips by a third compared to pure white nets. In the case of 0.8 millimetre mesh size nets, red and black coloured nets reduced fringe infestation by approximately one quarter and pure red nets by one eighth compared to white nets. In field trials, onion crops partially or completely covered with red nets required one-quarter to one-half less insecticide than in a completely uncovered field.

„We tested red nets with mesh sizes larger than the insect’s body, but they were still more effective than conventional black or white nets with smaller mesh sizes,“ Shimoda said. The ability to use nets with larger mesh sizes is a big advantage because they have better breathability and light transmission, reducing the risk of fungal infections.

„The development of advanced pest control methods that do not require insecticides is an important issue for sustainable agriculture,“ the study says. The researchers hypothesize that red nets could provide a sustainable and effective means of controlling other pests in fruit and vegetable production while reducing pesticide use. „If consumers are interested in this type of sustainable agriculture and using fewer chemical pesticides, I have no doubt that this simple but effective solution will become widespread,“ Shimoda said.

Insects don’t see red

According to the scientists, the result therefore seems strange at first glance. Most insects do not have red photoreceptors in their eyes and find it difficult to see red. This is also the case with the fringe moth. It is not entirely clear whether the protective effect of the red nets arises because the insects simply cannot see red areas, or whether, on the contrary, in a compound eye composed of three types of photoreceptors – UV-sensitive, blue-sensitive and green-sensitive – reflected red long-wave radiation (above 600 nanometres) produces a „deterrent effect“ by stimulating the green photoreceptor cells with red light. Further analyses are now needed. The effect of colours on other pests will also be investigated.

[1] Tokumaru, S., Tokushima, Y., Ito, S. et al. Advanced methods for insect nets: Red-coloured nets contribute to sustainable agriculture (Pokročilé metody pro sítě proti hmyzu: červeně zbarvené sítě přispívají k udržitelnému zemědělství). Sci Rep 14, 2255 (2024). https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-024-52108-1 (Nature.com).